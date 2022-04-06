NESN Celebrates Life Of Jerry Remy With One-Hour Special, ‘Remembering Jerry’

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — NESN on Wednesday will debut a special tribute celebrating the life and career of NESN Red Sox analyst, Jerry Remy. The hour-long specia, titled “Remembering Jerry” l will feature stories and memories of the Red Sox Hall of Famer’s broadcast and playing career from teammates, past and present NESN broadcasters, and current and former Red Sox players. Remy logged over 30 years as an analyst on NESN’s Red Sox broadcast before passing away on October 30, 2021 after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer.

Fans also can share their favorite memories of Remy at NESN.com/RememberingJerry.

WHO: The one-hour special hosted by NESN’s Tom Caron, includes interviews with past and present Red Sox players Xander Bogaerts, Pedro Martinez, and Jason Varitek; past and present NESN broadcasters Dennis Eckersley, Dave O’Brien, and Don Orsillo, and teammates such as Jim Rice and Bob Stanley.

WHAT: “Remembering Jerry”

WHEN: 8 p.m. ET, on Wednesday, April 6

WHERE TO WATCH: Fans can watch “Remembering Jerry” live on NESN and online at Watch NESN Live or via the NESN app.

NESN’s Boston Red Sox coverage for the 2022 MLB season will begin on Friday, April 8 with the season opener against the New York Yankees. Pregame coverage will begin at 11:30 a.m.