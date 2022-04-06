Masters Odds: Tiger Woods Makes Cut, Other Augusta National Quick Picks Will DJ add to his legacy this weekend? by Mike Cole 55 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The best thing about the Masters might also be the most maddening when it comes to making bets or filling out DFS lineups.

On one hand, it’s great because it’s the same course with a limited-but-elite field every single year. You know what you’re going to get. The downside of that, though, is you’re left to overthink just about everything. Not only that, the trends are undeniable, and typically the same players play the best every year, so you always find yourself coming back to the same players.

It’s the best tournament in golf, though, and it’s a helluva lot of fun to bet on.

After digesting the Masters odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, let’s get into this week’s quick picks.

Favorite to back: Dustin Johnson +1400

Last year’s missed cut was a fluke. And between that, the Tiger Woods news and the general ebbs and flows of the world’s golfing elite, DJ feels somewhat overlooked this week. Prior to the MC last year, he had won in 2020, finished tied for second in 2019 and tied for 10th in 2018. The approach game is also trending back up after a rough end to 2021.

Favorite to fade: Viktor Hovland +2000

We’re looking at an admittedly small sample size here, but Hovland hasn’t fared very well when the wind starts kicking up, and forecasts are calling for 20-plus mph gusts for at least the first three days of the tournament. Again, it’s a limited amount of evidence, but if it does affect Hovland’s approach game, then he could be in real trouble. He has made strides around the green, but it’s still his biggest weakness. If the wind is blowing and knocks down or pushes some approach shots off-target and away from the greens, he could be in trouble if left to rely on his short game.

Tiger Woods to make the cut? Yes -115

Unsurprisingly, Woods is the talk of the town this week as he gets set to make his return to competitive golf. He believes he can win, and at this point, it’s best not to doubt him. Will he win? Probably not. But he’s also never missed the cut here. Walking might be an issue with his leg, of course, but that would be more likely to slow him down over the weekend. Getting Woods, even compromised, at near even money to make the cut at the Masters feels like a bit of a steal.

First-round leader: Justin Rose +5500

Going back to the well with last year’s first-round leader. Basically, you might as well flip a coin between Rose and Jordan Spieth, as both have been wildly prolific in the first round here. But we’ll run with Rose, who offers almost twice as much value. Rose has been under par in five of his last seven opening rounds at Augusta, including three rounds of 67 or better. He’s 18-under in that seven-year span. He does come in with rough form, but the hope is a return to a happy place gets him going.

Long shot to watch: Kevin Na +7000

Na doesn’t fit the profile of a Masters champion. He’s not especially long off the tee, and he’s not an elite ball-striker. That hasn’t stopped him from playing well at Augusta, though, where he has a T-12th and a T-13th in his last two starts. A midweek play on Na revolves almost entirely around the forecast, too. If the winds are going to gust, it levels the playing field for a shorter hitter like him. He leads the field in bogey avoidance and three-putt avoidance when it’s heavy wind, and he’s also tremendous around the green. If the score gets to 14- or 15-under, he’s got almost no chance. The wind might ultimately hurt scoring, though, and that could keep him in contention. He has the ability to get white-hot with the putter, and that’s sometimes all you need. We tackled some other long shots earlier in the week, but a lot of those prices are gone.