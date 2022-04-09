NFL Hall Of Famer Apologizes For Disgraceful Dwayne Haskins Comments

NESN Logo Sign In

NFL Hall of Famer Gil Brandt on Saturday made a number of incredibly distasteful comments after the tragic death of Dwayne Haskins, and now has apologized.

Haskins, a 24-year-old quarterback with the Pittsburgh Steelers, died Saturday morning after he reportedly was struck by a truck in South Florida.

Brandt, 90, while speaking on SirusXM?s NFL radio show Saturday morning, dug up Haskins’ past and spoke down about the Ohio State product’s pursuit of a career in the NFL. He has been criticized for his comments on social media by former teammates of Haskins, and others.

“This morning while learning of Dwayne Haskins’ passing, I reacted carelessly and insensitively on a radio interview,” Brandt tweeted. “I want to apologize to Mr. Haskins’ family and anyone who heard my poor choice of words. I truly apologize. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time.”

Brandt was a longtime executive of the Dallas Cowboys before being inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2019.

“Well, you know, anytime anybody is killed or anybody dies, but he was a guy that was living to be dead, so to speak,” Brandt said during the interview.