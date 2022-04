NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron continuously delivers for the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins will face the Columbus Blue Jackets for a second straight game as they’re coming off a 5-2 win Saturday night.

The Bruins captain leads the NHL in faceoff percentage at 62.5 percent, which is currently his career-high.

