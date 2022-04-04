Tyler Danish Makes Red Sox Roster Following Chris Sale’s Injury Update

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox made somewhat of a surprise addition to the Opening Day roster. Right-handed relief pitcher Tyler Danish will make his first big-league roster since 2018.

The 27-year-old has only pitched 13 innings at the MLB level but will get a shot to further prove himself in Boston. He posted a 1.50 ERA in six innings for the Red Sox during spring training, enough to land a spot on the team.

Danish pitched 70 1/3 innings between Double-A and Triple-A last season, posting a 3.84 ERA with 79 strikeouts to 15 walks. He could be a solid middle reliever for Boston this season if he can maintain that strikeout to walk ratio.

The move came at the same time as Chris Sale’s new injury designation, as the ace was moved to the 60-day injured list.