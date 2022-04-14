Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Senators To Win Signed Charlie McAvoy Jersey

NESN Logo Sign In

One skillful competitor will dress the part of the Boston Bruins’ blue-line marshal after their tilt with the Ottawa Senators.

Viewers who watch NESN’s broadcast of Thursday’s Bruins-Senators matchup can compete to win a signed Charlie McAvoy jersey by playing NESN Games’ “Predict The Game” contest. Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

NESN’s Bruins-Senators broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict the Game” players also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction will boost their chances of winning.

The first question will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

The winner of Friday’s contest will be entered into a random drawing for the grand prize. The more you play, the more likely you are to win.

Click here to play!