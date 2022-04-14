‘It Is Gone — But Caught’; John Sterling’s Latest Missed Call Is Epic

NESN Logo Sign In

Oops, John Sterling has done it again.

The longtime Yankees radio broadcaster got a little too excited over a deep fly ball off the bat of New York slugger Aaron Judge on Wednesday night. The result is the latest — and perhaps most comical — flub for Sterling.

Judge came to the plate with the Yankees down two with a runner on in the eighth inning against the Blue Jays. Obviously, a huge spot in a big game between two teams expected to contend for the American League East crown. The hulking outfielder got a pitch on the middle half he was able to turn on and drive to left-center field.

Off the bat, it looked pretty good. To Sterling, who was probably wishing and hoping as much as he was seeing, it looked fantastic.

This is the result.

Does John Sterling need a new prescription? This can?t keep happening pic.twitter.com/UqC9nzhUXG — Baseball Isn?t Boring (@BBisntBoring) April 14, 2022

Again, this is something we’ve seen before from Sterling. Just last season, he (and ESPN’s Matt Vasgersian) completely misread a Giancarlo Stanton rocket in the American League Wild Card Game. But you can go all the way back to 2016 for an inverse whoopsie when he thought a Jose Altuve home run was nothing more than a flyout.