Red Sox Top Prospect Triston Casas Belts First Home Run Of Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The Worcester Red Sox played the second game of their opening series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday.

In the top of the sixth Triston Casas, who bats third and plays first base for the WooSox, launched an opposite-field home run at 107 mph. The home run was his first of the young season and the second of his now 11-game Triple-A career.

107 mph off the bat, No. 2 @RedSox prospect Tristan Casas smokes his first homer of the year for the @WooSox: pic.twitter.com/96muH3o0TD — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 7, 2022

Casas is MLB Pipeline’s No. 16 prospect, second in the Red Sox farm system. The massive slugger is not only highly touted, but he’s very close to being major-league ready, and expected to debut for the Boston Red Sox at some point in 2022.