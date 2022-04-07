Kyrie Irving Seemingly Exchanges Words With Fan During Knicks-Nets

Irving took exception to something while walking to the locker room

by

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving seemingly took exception to the actions from one fan while walking off the court and into the locker room at halftime of Wednesday’s game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Irving, as shared by ESPN’s “SportsCenter” Twitter account, had words for said fan after either not liking what he said or did when the star point guard was walking off the court.

Based on a quick watch of the short video, it seems as though the fan, standing in the walkway with another spectator, appeared to take out his phone out and took a photo/video of Irving from close range.

Irving and the Nets went into the locker room trailing the Knicks 67-50 at halftime, which likely didn’t help the frustration. Brooklyn did mount a second-half comeback and ended up defeating the Knicks with Irving recording 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

