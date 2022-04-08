Red Sox Wrap: Boston Drops Opening Game In 11-Inning Loss Vs. Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox opened their 2022 Major League Baseball season with an 11-inning 6-5 loss to the Yankees on Friday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

Boston is 0-1 while New York begins the campaign 1-0.

ONE (OR TWO) BIG TAKEAWAYS

Capitalizing with runners in scoring position still seems to be an area of issue for the Red Sox.

So many times last season, and even during spring training, Boston easily could have put away a game by scoring an extra run or two when a man was on base. The same thing was the case Friday afternoon leaving seven stranded and going just 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

The biggest opportunity came in the top of the sixth when the Red Sox loaded the bases to bring Christian Vázquez to the plate. But the catcher struck out to end the inning and the threat of Boston breaking this game wide open.

The Red Sox have a good and deep offensive lineup. They’re too good to be standing runners in crucial opportunities. But at least it’s only Game 1 of 162, right?