NBA Odds: Celtics Emerge As Favorite To Win Eastern Conference The Celtics have the third-shortest odds to win the NBA Finals by Jason Ounpraseuth 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The first round of the NBA playoffs isn’t over yet, but the Boston Celtics already look like the most dominant force in the field.

The Celtics came back from a 17-point deficit to take Game 2 from the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday and are now up 2-0 in the series. Coach Ime Udoka has surpassed expectations in his first year, and it has paid dividends in the betting market.

DraftKings Sportsbook updated team futures odds on Thursday, and the Celtics are now the favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference. Their odds moved from +425 to +215. This means that a $100 bet on the Celtics’ current odds to win the Eastern Conference will have a total pay out of $315.

Subsequently, the Celtics’ odds to win the NBA Finals have moved from the fifth-shortest to the third-shortest (+475). The Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns remain the top two favorites to win it all.

The Celtics’ current play against the Nets has shifted the market, but an injury to Milwaukee Bucks’ Khris Middleton is another key factor. Middleton suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee on Wednesday that will likely take him out for an extended period of time.

While the value in odds has dropped compared to the beginning of the NBA playoffs, it would still be wise to grab this number now before the odds shorten even more for the Celtics.