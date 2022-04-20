Reds’ Tommy Pham Wants To Fight Luke Voit After ‘Dirty As (Expletive)’ Slide

NESN Logo Sign In

Tommy Pham and the Cincinnati Reds are not happy with San Diego Padres slugger Luke Voit right now.

Voit was the center of controversy Tuesday night when he injured Cincinnati catcher Tyler Stephenson with a violent slide on a play at the plate.

While Voit didn’t necessarily run over Stephenson — such plays have been outlawed for years now — he did come in pretty high and collided with the catcher. Stephenson suffered a concussion on the play.

(You can watch the play by clicking here.)

The play itself wasn’t that bad, and Reds manager David Bell didn’t seem to take much exception to it. What irked the Reds, it seems, is how Voit appeared to pull Stephenson’s head down as he slid into home.

“Looking back at the replay, I’m not too happy about the slide ? there were some things after you watch the replay that happened that we’re gonna take a second look and see and go from there,” Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer told reporters after the game. “? Not too often you see a runner slide and grab someone’s head and slam it to the ground like that. ? After looking at the replay, it was like a wrestling move to Tyler’s head and snapped it down.”

No one was more upset than Reds outfielder Tommy Pham, who happened to start the relay.