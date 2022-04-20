NFL Writer Suggests N’Keal Harry Trade Idea For Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

This week offered another reminder that N’Keal Harry’s days with the Patriots might be numbered.

Harry, who requested a trade out of New England last offseason, currently is not present in New England for the team-sanctioned offseason workouts. Virtually every other wide receiver on the Patriots’ wide receiver depth chart, including newcomer DeVante Parker, showed up for the training sessions in Foxboro.

With Harry’s well-documented uncertain future with the Patriots, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell included the Arizona State product in his 2022 all-trades mock draft. In this hypothetical, the Green Bay Packers take a chance on the 2019 first-rounder who’s yet to live up to expectations in the NFL.

Here’s a breakdown of the proposed deal:

Packers receive: Harry, 21st overall draft pick, 85th overall pick (third round)

Patriots receive: 28th overall pick, 59th overall pick (second round)

And here’s why Barnwell believes the trade makes sense for both sides:

There’s something a little weird about the Packers trading up to No. 21 when they also pick at No. 22, but this would be a way to attack if there are two prospects who stand out as their pick approaches. General manager Brian Gutekunst has extra picks in the first, second and fourth rounds, so Green Bay has more draft capital than most teams if it wants to be selective. It can move up here, draft a wide receiver with one of its two first-round picks and simultaneously take a flier on Harry, who needs a change of scenery after a disappointing tenure with the Pats.