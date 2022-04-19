What Marcus Smart Said To Celtics After Winning Defensive Player of Year

'Definitely want to thank you guys man, the coaching staff, teammates'

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was recognized for his defensive prowess on Monday.

The eight-year veteran won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award, becoming the first guard to do so since Hall of Famer Gary Payton in 1995-96.

After receiving the award, Smart gave a speech to his team and other Celtics’ staff members.

“Appreciate you guys,” Smart told those on-hand. “Hey man first off, definitely want to thank you guys, the coaching staff, teammates.

“It’s not easy playing in this league full of guys like Jayson (Tatum) and Jaylen (Brown), who score the (expletive) ball the way they do, and getting recognition on that defensive end, trying to guard these guys every night.”

Smart will not have much time to celebrate his latest accomplishment, as Game 2 of the first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at TD Garden.

