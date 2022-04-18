Celtics Share Video Of Marcus Smart’s Reaction To Winning DPOY Award

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart received a meaningful surprise on Monday.
The Celtics shared a video of Smart walking onto a practice court to see all of his teammates, coaches and more with Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton. Also on the court, was a printed tweet about how guards not named Payton are excluded from the DPOY running.
Payton informed Smart that he won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2021-22 season, the first guard to do so since Payton himself in 1995-96.
Smart has been outspoken about the lack of guards to win the award recently and now can say that he broke the mold himself.