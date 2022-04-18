Celtics Share Video Of Marcus Smart’s Reaction To Winning DPOY Award

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart received a meaningful surprise on Monday.

The Celtics shared a video of Smart walking onto a practice court to see all of his teammates, coaches and more with Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton. Also on the court, was a printed tweet about how guards not named Payton are excluded from the DPOY running.

A special moment today celebrating the heart and soul of our team, @smart_MS3 ?? pic.twitter.com/OPcgYbMmxt — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 18, 2022

Payton informed Smart that he won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2021-22 season, the first guard to do so since Payton himself in 1995-96.

Smart has been outspoken about the lack of guards to win the award recently and now can say that he broke the mold himself.