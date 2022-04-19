Celtics’ Marcus Smart Reacts To Being Named NBA Defensive Player Of Year

NESN Logo Sign In

Throughout his career, defense has been the calling card for Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart.

And Monday night, Smart, who was twice selected to the NBA’s All-Defensive Team, earned the league’s highest honor for his play on that end of the court when he was named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year.

For Smart, he felt like it was a long time coming to receive this award.

“This award means a lot, it shows there is more than one way to impact the game and it doesn’t necessarily have to be scoring,” Smart told reporters, per Celtics team reporter Amanda Pflugrad. “It shows that the hard work I’ve been putting in has finally paid off and the recognition has finally come.”

Smart became the first guard since Gary Payton in 1995-96 to earn this honor. Payton was on hand at Boston’s practice facility earlier in the day to give Smart the award.

“It’s understandable why it was a big man award,” Smart said, via The Athletic’s Jay King. “? We give our credit to the big man. ? But us guards, we’re working. We’re the front line. And that?s how we feel.”

Smart was the cornerstone piece to a stout Celtics’ defense this season, which led the NBA with a 106.2 defensive rating. Smart was a thorn in the side of opposing attacks as he finished sixth in the league in steals with 1.7 per game and placed fifth in defensive win shares at 10.3.