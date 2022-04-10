Who Will Celtics Play In Playoffs? Three Scenarios Entering Season Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

One way or another, the Boston Celtics will have their postseason fate determined Sunday in the final day of the NBA regular season.

The Celtics could finish second, third or fourth in the Eastern Conference standings depending on how Sunday plays out. Boston will be paying attention to the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers in addition to its own game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Bucks enter Sunday sitting No. 2 and one game ahead of the Celtics. Boston, however, holds the tiebreaker if both teams finish with identical records. The Celtics enter Sunday as the No. 3 seed, tied with the 76ers record-wise, but Boston holds the tiebreaker on Philadelphia, too.

With that, the three scenarios go as follows:

For the Celtics to earn the No. 2 seed:

— Bucks lose to the Cleveland Cavaliers (tip off set for 3:30 p.m. ET)

— Celtics defeat Grizzlies (tip scheduled for 7 p.m. ET)

*In this case, the Celtics would face the winner of the No. 7 vs. No. 8 play-in game, which could mean the Brooklyn Nets.

For the Celtics to earn the No. 3 seed:

— Bucks defeat Cavaliers

— Celtics defeat Grizzlies

OR

— Celtics lose to Grizzlies and 76ers loses to the Detroit Pistons (7 p.m. ET tip)