Alex Cora Announces First-Time Starter For Sunday’s Red Sox-Rangers

The Boston Red Sox will have a chance for a season-series sweep of the Texas Rangers on Sunday, and manager Alex Cora will be leaning on a first-time starter.

29-year-old Austin Davis will get his first-career start Sunday. The expectation for the season-series finale is a bullpen game, but Cora is confident Davis can give the Red Sox a strong start.

“Austin is gonna start tomorrow, and then we’ll go from there.” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He can give us multiple innings. He’s done it before. It’s one of those we’ll see how their lineup is, and we’ll mix and match.”

Davis has played in 16 games (0-1) this season. He has recorded 16 strikeouts in 13.1 innings and has posted a 2.70 ERA.

Cora confirmed there is no issue with Tanner Houck but felt confident in Davis, per Christopher Smith of MassLive. Houck, 25, last started May 8 against the Chicago White Sox.

The Red Sox will look to sweep the series against the Rangers on Sunday. First pitch is set for 2:35 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field. Full coverage of the game will be on NESN following an hour of pregame.