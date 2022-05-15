Red Sox Notes: Boston Show True Form On Offense Vs. Rangers

The Red Sox score a season-high 11 runs off a season-high 14 hits to defeat the Texas Rangers on Saturday at Globe Life Field.
Boston’s win marks the second time they have won a series since April 11-13 against the Detroit Tigers. Every Red Sox hitter recorded a hit with the exception of Trevor Story, but the second baseman did get on base off a walk and stole his second base of the year.
The Red Sox offense got going at the jump thanks to J.D. Martinez blasting a home run to left field. Boston continued the momentum scoring four runs in the second inning. Rafael Devers hit a home run of his own, adding to his team-high six homers. The third baseman’s two-run shot bounced off the foul pole, good for 359 feet.
Rich Hill got the start after being activated from the COVID-19 injured list. The 42-year-old pitched a season-high six innings and struck out four Rangers batters. Saturday was Hill’s first start since May 5.
“Just continuously making competitive pitches and going out there, stepping on the gas and not letting off for as long as you can go,” Hill said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “You remove yourself from the results and continue to let the ball come out of your hand the way you want, and at the end of the day, no matter what the outcome is, you can look yourself in the mirror and know you did everything you could to put the team in a position to win.”
Here are more notes from Red Sox-Rangers
— Hill earned his first win of the season. Per Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe, Hill is the oldest Red Sox pitcher to earn a victory since Tim Wakefield (45) in 2011 and the oldest lefty since David Wells (43) in 2006. He’s also oldest pitcher to ever beat the Rangers.
— Martinez’s solo shot traveled 404 feet, and the home run extended the designated hitter’s hit streak (15) and his on-base streak (31). The Red Sox are 24-5 since 2021 when Martinez hits a home run, per NESN’s postgame coverage.
— The Red Sox have scored 30 runs in the last four games. Boston faced many questions over their early-season offensive struggles, but the team has been shaping into form.
“We know we have a good team, nothing has changed,” Alex Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We got off to a bad start, and we know where we’re at and we know the things that we got to continue to work on. Whatever we had planned, as far as working, before the season started, well now, it’s more. We didn’t expect to get off to a slow start offensively, but the last few days have been better.”
— Bobby Dalbec went 2-for-5 against the Rangers on Saturday. The first baseman notched an RBI single while sporting a new moustache, mirroring Cora’s change in facial hair. Dalbec also had a pregame conversation with NESN broadcaster and former Red Sox first baseman Kevin Millar that appeared to spark some confidence in Dalbec.
“He just told me it’s early, even though it feels like it’s not, and all the pressure that comes from playing in Boston and how to deal with that,” Dalbec said to NESN’s Jahmai Webster, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Just take it one day at a time, one pitch at a time and I think that’s what he was really good at, something I’m striving to be better at.”
— Sunday was expected to be a bullpen outing for the Red Sox, but Cora confirmed Austin Davis will get the start in the final game of the series against the Rangers. Davis, 29, has never started a major league game in his career.
The Red Sox will look to sweep the series against the Rangers on Sunday. First pitch is set for 2:35 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field. Full coverage of the game will be on NESN following an hour of pregame.