Red Sox Notes: Boston Show True Form On Offense Vs. Rangers

The Red Sox score a season-high 11 runs off a season-high 14 hits to defeat the Texas Rangers on Saturday at Globe Life Field.

Boston’s win marks the second time they have won a series since April 11-13 against the Detroit Tigers. Every Red Sox hitter recorded a hit with the exception of Trevor Story, but the second baseman did get on base off a walk and stole his second base of the year.

The Red Sox offense got going at the jump thanks to J.D. Martinez blasting a home run to left field. Boston continued the momentum scoring four runs in the second inning. Rafael Devers hit a home run of his own, adding to his team-high six homers. The third baseman’s two-run shot bounced off the foul pole, good for 359 feet.

Rich Hill got the start after being activated from the COVID-19 injured list. The 42-year-old pitched a season-high six innings and struck out four Rangers batters. Saturday was Hill’s first start since May 5.

“Just continuously making competitive pitches and going out there, stepping on the gas and not letting off for as long as you can go,” Hill said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “You remove yourself from the results and continue to let the ball come out of your hand the way you want, and at the end of the day, no matter what the outcome is, you can look yourself in the mirror and know you did everything you could to put the team in a position to win.”

Here are more notes from Red Sox-Rangers

— Hill earned his first win of the season. Per Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe, Hill is the oldest Red Sox pitcher to earn a victory since Tim Wakefield (45) in 2011 and the oldest lefty since David Wells (43) in 2006. He’s also oldest pitcher to ever beat the Rangers.