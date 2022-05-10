Could Tom Brady Call Super Bowl For FOX If Bucs Eliminated? Speculation Swirls

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady will head to FOX Sports following the conclusion of his NFL career, as announced by the network Tuesday morning, but the timeline of his arrival to the broadcast booth is a bit more murky.

Brady, who committed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season following a brief retirement this offseason, has long said how he wants to play until he’s 45 years old. Brady will enter his age-45 campaign this fall.

And those circumstances have prompted questions as to what could happen should Brady’s team be eliminated from title contention before having the chance to play for Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. FOX Sports, after all, has the television rights to the Super Bowl broadcast and many are wondering how Brady would go about it if his 2022-23 football season (and perhaps career?) is over before the big game.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport couldn’t help but speculate on the topic himself.

“So FOX has the Super Bowl coming up this year. If Tom Brady, who is still playing this year, if his team loses and he knows he’s done, does he jump to the booth for the Super Bowl?” Rapoport questioned during “NFL Now” on Tuesday afternoon. “I asked a FOX spokesman. He declined to comment. Certainly leaves some interesting questions going forward.”

Brady making his broadcast debut on Super Bowl Sunday certainly would be very Brady-like given how football’s GOAT loves being at the center of attention.

It’s also fair to think that FOX Sports would love the opportunity to make such a splash. After all, the network reportedly will pay the future Hall of Famer an absolutely insane $37.5 million per year over 10 years.