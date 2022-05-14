Bruins-Hurricanes Game 7 Presents Jeremy Swayman With This Opportunity

NESN Logo Sign In

Jeremy Swayman will author a new entry in his NHL legacy Saturday when the Boston Bruins face the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 7 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy noted the opportunity Game 7 presents the rookie goaltender to Saturday at a pregame press conference. Swayman, 23, will start the pivotal game for the Bruins, and Cassidy used the occasion of his first elimination game to point out some additional significance Game 7s have for NHL goaltenders.

“I don’t want to get in Swayman’s head or anybody’s head,” Cassidy said at a pregame press conference, as seen in a video the Bruins provided. “This is his first Game 7. Goalie Bob (Essensa, the Bruins’ netminders’ coach) will talk to him. Again he has to focus on technique, I guess that’s part of execution for a goalie, is recovery, rebound control, all those things. I think every guy that skates out there on the ice tonight, they want to win, on both sides. Any Game 7, you’ve just got to do the things right to help yourself win.

“He looks great. He never changes, so I think he’ll be fine in that regard. Hopefully enough pucks hit him, and he’s moving well. It’s a great challenge for him. I don’t think (Hurricanes goaltender Antti) Raanta has played a Game 7 (either). So for both of them, that’s how you start establishing your legacy, especially as a goaltender, is Game 7. So it’s an opportunity for both.”

As if the goalies didn’t face enough pressure ahead of Game 7, they also carry the weight of history in-the-making.

