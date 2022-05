NESN Logo Sign In

Sebastian Aho will look to leave his mark on Game 7.

The Boston Bruins take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday in Game 7, where one team’s season will come to an end.

Aho has struggled on the road in the series, recording zero of his five points in Boston. Thankfully for the Hurricanes, they will have home ice in the series-clinching game.

