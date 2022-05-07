Bruins Send Well-Wishes To Off-Ice Official Injured During Game 3

A scary scene unfolded in the second period of Game 3 between the Bruins and Hurricanes on Friday night.
After David Pastrnak scored to give Boston a 3-1 lead over Carolina, the crowd erupted and fans against the glass started banging on it to celebrate. One of the panes of glass came loose and fell on Joe Foley, a timeout official for the NHL.
The game was delayed as a stretcher came onto the ice. Foley was alert but was stretchered off the ice as each member of the Bruins gave him a tap.
According to The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter, Foley was transported to the hospital for “precautionary reasons.”
The Bruins’ official Twitter account tweeted out its support for the official and after the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy and David Pastrnak sent their good vibes to Foley.
“We send out our well wishes that the gentleman’s fine,” Cassidy told reporters after the game, per video provided by the team.
Pastrnak told reporters he heard Foley was “doing alright.”
The Bruins look to tie the first round of their Stanley Cup playoffs 2-2 on Sunday afternoon after an exciting Game 3 win. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on NESN.