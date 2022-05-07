Bruins Send Well-Wishes To Off-Ice Official Injured During Game 3

NESN Logo Sign In

A scary scene unfolded in the second period of Game 3 between the Bruins and Hurricanes on Friday night.

After David Pastrnak scored to give Boston a 3-1 lead over Carolina, the crowd erupted and fans against the glass started banging on it to celebrate. One of the panes of glass came loose and fell on Joe Foley, a timeout official for the NHL.

Hoping for a speedy recovery after a pane of glass fell on to Boston's timeout coordinator Joe Foley ? pic.twitter.com/ZsVZ6jq3qw — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) May 7, 2022

The game was delayed as a stretcher came onto the ice. Foley was alert but was stretchered off the ice as each member of the Bruins gave him a tap.

According to The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter, Foley was transported to the hospital for “precautionary reasons.”

The Bruins’ official Twitter account tweeted out its support for the official and after the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy and David Pastrnak sent their good vibes to Foley.

Our thoughts are with the NHL off-ice official who was injured. We are sending him our best wishes. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 7, 2022

“We send out our well wishes that the gentleman’s fine,” Cassidy told reporters after the game, per video provided by the team.