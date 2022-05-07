Bruins Notes: Charlie Coyle’s Goal Provides Energy For Boston Vs. Hurricanes

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins earned a much-needed win in Game 3 of their best-of-seven series against the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Friday at TD Garden. After the win, the Hurricanes’ series lead was halved, 2-1.

The Hurricanes struck first, but thanks to center Charlie Coyle, the tide turned back into the Bruins’ favor late in the first period. From there, it was essentially all Boston.

Coyle scored a short-handed goal off of a perfect pass by forward Jake DeBrusk to get the momentum and ignite the crowd.

“That short-handed goal kind of changes the dynamic of the game,” head coach Bruce Cassidy said. “They have a chance to extend on the power play and it gives us life.”

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman and forward Brad Marchand echoed similar sentiments.

“That’s awesome,” Swayman said in reference to the goal. “That was a great goal by JD and Charlie. It’s hustle, it’s attention to detail and knowing when to go, when there is an opportunity and obviously getting the crowd into it was a big part. They were behind us the whole night and it was just a great atmosphere to play in.”

“When JD and CC made that play short-handed to get us back in the game it just changed our whole demeanor,” Brad Marchand said. “We’ve been trying to play catch-up all series and it felt good to know we can come back in those situations and we can respond the way we have in the past.”