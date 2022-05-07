Bruins Wrap: Boston Cuts Series Lead In Half With Much-Needed Win Vs. Hurricanes

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — After dropping both games as visitors in Game 1 and Game 2, the Boston Bruins took down the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 in TD Garden on Friday.

Boston cut Carolina’s series advantage to 2-1.

You can check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins played with their backs against the wall and the crowd behind them in Friday’s Game 3 showdown at TD Garden.

The Black and Gold played like it was an elimination game all night — which is basically was, as no team wants to trail 3-0 in a best-of-seven series.

The effort was encapsulated by an all-out defensive effort in the second period to keep the lead, with multiple players diving around the net, including goalie Jeremey Swayman to hold off the Hurricanes’ offensive push.

A lot of the play occurred in-between the blue lines, with both teams stripping pucks and then turning it over immediately. That said, when the puck got to either side of the ice, the B’s had the advantage.