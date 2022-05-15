Celtics-Heat Series: Full Schedule For Eastern Conference Finals

NESN Logo Sign In

For the Boston Celtics, it’s onto the Eastern Conference Finals following its 109-81 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 on Sunday at TD Garden.

The second-seeded Celtics won’t have too much time to revel in their series-clinching win as they shift their attention to the No. 1 Miami Heat, who advanced in the NBA playoffs by beating the Philadelphia 76ers in six games.

The best-of-seven series between the Celtics and Heat is set to start on Tuesday night at FTX Arena. Here’s the full breakdown of when the Eastern Conference Finals will take place:

Game 1: Celtics at Heat — Tuesday, May 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Celtics at Heat — Thursday, May 19 at 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Heat at Celtics — Saturday, May 21 at 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 4: Heat at Celtics — Monday, May 23 at 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 5, if necessary: Celtics at Heat — Wednesday, May 25 at 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 6, if necessary: Heat at Celtics — Friday, May 27 at 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 7, if necessary: Celtics at Heat — Sunday, May 29 at 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

The Celtics and Heat are used to seeing each other at this stage of the season as it will be a rematch of the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals, which took place in the NBA bubble.