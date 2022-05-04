Celtics Light Up Bucks With Most Made 3-Pointers In Franchise History

The Celtics' efficiency led their way to victory

by

The Boston Celtics defense has been the main highlight of the 2022 NBA playoffs, but their offense is what broke a record Tuesday night.

The Celtics tied up the series against the Bucks with a 109-86 win at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 59 points, and many of those points came from beyond the arc.

The Celtics, overall, shot 20-for-43 from the 3-point line. Those 20 3-pointers are the most threes made in franchise playoff history, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

On the defensive end, the Bucks were held to only three made 3-pointers (3-for-18). The Celtics held Milwaukee to the fewest made threes for a team in the last 15 postseasons.

The Celtics-Bucks series will move to the Fiserv Forum on Saturday for Game 3. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

