Celtics Light Up Bucks With Most Made 3-Pointers In Franchise History

The Boston Celtics defense has been the main highlight of the 2022 NBA playoffs, but their offense is what broke a record Tuesday night.

The Celtics tied up the series against the Bucks with a 109-86 win at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 59 points, and many of those points came from beyond the arc.

The Celtics, overall, shot 20-for-43 from the 3-point line. Those 20 3-pointers are the most threes made in franchise playoff history, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Conversely, the Bucks only made 3 threes, the fewest in a postseason game for the team in the last 15 postseasons. pic.twitter.com/Noih67MXrL — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 4, 2022

On the defensive end, the Bucks were held to only three made 3-pointers (3-for-18). The Celtics held Milwaukee to the fewest made threes for a team in the last 15 postseasons.

The Celtics-Bucks series will move to the Fiserv Forum on Saturday for Game 3. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.