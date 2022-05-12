Celtics Had 94.6% Win Probability With Less Than Two Minutes Vs. Bucks
Celtics surrendered a 14-point, fourth-quarter lead
Bettors who had the Boston Celtics moneyline or to cover the spread witnessed a bad beat in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Celtics entered as the favorites at TD Garden, with -230 odds at WynnBett Sportsbook and looked ready to cash in and take a 3-2 series lead. A $100 bet on the C’s would have paid out $143.48 had they held on.
With just 1:45 minutes remaining, the Celtics held a six-point lead and a 94.6% win probability, according to ESPN Gamecast.
Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo — battered and bloodied — carried his team to a 110-107 win with a 40-point performance in as many minutes. The tides started to turn when Antetokounmpo drained a 3-point shot with 1:40 left. From there the Bucks took over.
While it was a bad beat for some, it’s somewhat of a relief to know that the majority of the money was on the Bucks.