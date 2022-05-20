Derrick White Not Listed On Celtics Injury Report, Set To Play Game 3

White missed Game 2 for the birth of his child

The Boston Celtics are set to welcome back a key bench contributor for Game 3 against the Miami Heat.

Derrick White missed Game 2 on Thursday to attend the birth of his newborn child with his wife. The Celtics guard was not needed in Boston’s blowout victory, but coach Ime Udoka opted to go with a seven-man rotation with White out, so his inclusion in Game 3 will serve to give the starters more of a breather.

The Celtics released their Friday injury report, and White was left off. Boston only listed forward Sam Hauser as out due to a right shoulder instability episode.

The Eastern Conference finals move to Boston as the Celtics hope to take a 2-1 lead over the Heat. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

