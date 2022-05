NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins dropped another game to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night.

Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm exited the game early after taking a massive hit and Patrice Bergeron scored two goals in the Game 2 loss. The Bruins fell 5-2 to the Hurricanes and will return home for Game 3 on Friday.

