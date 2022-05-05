Scott Foster, NBA Refs Post Hilarious Video In Response To Jack Harlow

NESN Logo Sign In

NBA referees just can’t help themselves.

On Sunday night, during Game 1 between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, referees Scott Foster and Ed Malloy were caught on their in-game microphones wondering about a certain fan in the crowd. That fan? Rapper Jack Harlow, who’s song “First Class” just so happens to be No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Both Foster and Malloy agreed that they had no idea who the 24-year old rapper was when he was shown on the TD Garden Jumbotron. That drew a large reaction on social media, including a tweet from Harlow, who poked fun at his appearance with a joke of his own. Things seemed to die down after that, until Foster and the referees took to their official Twitter account with a video response.

We would like to refute @SportsCenter's claim that we don't know you. pic.twitter.com/YRUvCDzq1y — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) May 4, 2022

Foster led a group of officials in rapping along to the Grammy-nominated artist’s song “Nail Tech.” That wasn’t before Foster got some facetime walking through a group of fellow officials, presumably doing his best impression of Harlow.

Once again, NBA referees keep their names in the spotlight. At least this time it’s for their actions off of the court.