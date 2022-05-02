Former Red Sox Player Came To Alex Cora’s Defense After Rough Start

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox did not get off to the start they were hoping for, and are staring down at the basement of the American League East division.

After losing their most recent series to the Baltimore Orioles series, the Red Sox are only a half-game above the last-place O’s, and already 7.5 games back of the first-place New York Yankees.

The 9-14 start has some impatient fans asking about manager Alex Cora’s job security. One former Red Sox player vehemently pushed back against the notion.

“Stop it,” Will Middlebrooks tweeted on Sunday. “The players need to execute. Not one soul in that clubhouse would put an ounce of blame on Cora for a rough start.”

The team has always publically backed Cora, who has been an extremely successful manager in his four seasons at the helm, all of which have come in Boston.