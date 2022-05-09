Hampus Lindholm Update: Bruce Cassidy Offers Latest Before Bruins’ Game 5

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins may soon receive some reinforcements as defenseman Hampus Lindholm was on the ice practicing at Warrior Ice Arena on Monday morning, one day before Boston takes on the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of their Stanley Cup playoff series.

Lindholm, who was wearing a white sweater rather than a red non-contact uniform, has not yet been cleared for Game 5, according to coach Bruce Cassidy. But Cassidy also would not rule out Lindholm, indicating a potential return.

“If he’s cleared, he’s in,” Cassidy told reporters Monday, per The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa.

Lindholm missed Game 3 and Game 4, both games the Bruins won at TD Garden, after leaving Game 2 in Carolina with an upper-body injury.

Cassidy had offered updates on Lindholm’s progression and said Sunday before Game 4 that it was a possibility he could return for Game 5. Lindholm, who was acquired at the NHL trade deadline, would give the Bruins a much-appreciated boost on the blue line especially considering that Charlie McAvoy was placed in COVID-19 protocol a half hour before Sunday’s puck drop.

Cassidy spoke about McAvoy’s absence after Boston’s 5-2 win Sunday, but did not offer a timeline for the defenseman’s return. Cassidy told reporters Monday that McAvoy remains in protocol.