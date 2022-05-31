Ime Udoka Believes Celtics Won’t Be ‘Awed’ By Magnitude Of NBA Finals

NESN Logo Sign In

The contrast of NBA Finals experience between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors is striking.

Not one player on Boston’s roster has ever played on this ultra-heightened stage while this is a usual trip Golden State has gotten accustomed to taking in June with the Warriors making their sixth appearance in the NBA Finals over the last eight seasons.

Despite this Celtics team being newcomers to the NBA Finals, Celtics coach Ime Udoka doesn’t see his resilient group being wide-eyed by the magnitude of the moment with a chance to capture Boston’s 18th championship well within their reach.

“I don’t think any of our guys are awed or intimidated by the moment at all,” Udoka told reporters on Tuesday, per the Boston Sports Journal’s John Karalis. “We understand what it is, we know the opponent in front of us, and for us, as always, this year, it’s been business as usual, going on the road, not fazed by that at all.”

Coming off a Game 7 road victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday, the Celtics need to guard against complacency as they head into the NBA Finals.

They can’t be satisfied with just finally getting over the Eastern Conference finals hump that has plagued this Celtics core in recent seasons. There’s still so much more at stake, and Udoka knows that.

“We’re not hanging a banner here for that,” Udoka said on reaching the NBA Finals, per The Athletic’s Jay King. “…This isn’t what we came to do.”