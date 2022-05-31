Red Sox’s Matt Strahm Reportedly Returning To Roster After COVID Scare

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox appear to have avoided a COVID-19 scare that threatened the team on Monday.

Prior to the finale against the Baltimore Orioles Monday, reliever Matt Strahm was placed on the COVID-19 related injured list.

Just one day later, Strahm reportedly is set to make his return.

“Strahm expected to be activated before first pitch,” MassLive’s Chris Cotillo tweeted on Tuesday. “Waiting on paperwork,”

“Apparently Matt Strahm does not have COVID,” MLB.com’s Ian Browne tweeted on Tuesday. “He is back in the clubhouse today and wearing a home white Jayson Tatum jersey. Guessing he is placed back on the active roster tonight.”

The newly acquired high-leverage stopper has been an important piece to the Red Sox bullpen and would be a welcome addition as the Cincinnati Reds are welcomed to town for a two-game set.