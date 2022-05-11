Jasmine Thomas, CT Sun Know Group Has Cohesion Not Found Often

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun stand out from the rest of the WNBA for more reasons than one.

Yes, Connecticut does have the league’s reining MVP in Jonquel Jones, who continues to transition into a superstar.

Sure, the Sun will enter the season with four 2021 All-Stars including the league’s Most Improved Player in Brionna Jones along with 12-year veteran DeWanna Bonner and sparkplug Courtney Williams.

And from an overall team perspective, Connecticut did have the league’s best defense one season ago.

But one additional reason why Connecticut has its sights set on the organization’s first WNBA title is because the Sun continue to have their group of core veterans intact.

Connecticut guard Jasmine Thomas has spent the last eight seasons with the organization while Alyssa Thomas has played for the team since she entered the league nine years ago. And then there’s Jonquel and Brionna Jones, each of whom will enter their sixth campaign with the Sun, along with the return of Williams, who is back with the organization she previously played three-plus seasons. All those players were with the Sun went they came up one game shy of the WNBA title in 2019.

It’s allowed the roster to build cohesion, which isn’t always the case in professional sports, or the WNBA.