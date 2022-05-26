Jaylen Brown Dunks Over Two Heat Defenders To Extend Celtics’ Game 5 Lead

NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylen Brown had a rocky start for the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat on Wednesday in FTX Arena.

After multiple first-quarter turnovers, Brown settled in, and put up an impressive stat line. His most notable moment in the game was a monster jam over two veteran Heat defenders, center Bam Adebayo and guard Kyle Lowry.

Watch the impressive slam here:

JAYLEN BROWN ARE YOU SERIOUS pic.twitter.com/1VECNURa8a — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 26, 2022

Barring a massive upset, the Celtics will leave Game 5 with a 3-2 series lead, needing just one more win to advance to the NBA Finals.