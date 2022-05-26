Writer Claims Red Sox Are ‘Hottest Team In League’ Thanks To Trevor Story

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have turned their season around rapidly. They entered May in last place of the American League East, and could reasonably leave the month with a winning record.

Trevor Story’s historic stretch can be attributed to the turnaround, as can the newfound patient approach at the plate.

All of a sudden, the Red Sox are gaining steam as the hottest team in baseball, riding a six-game winning streak.

“At the moment, (Story) is the most dangerous .231 hitter in the whole sport, as the Red Sox look like the hottest team in the league,” MLB.com’s Mike Lupica wrote Wednesday. “Story is up to eight homers and 33 RBIs and 23 runs scored. Just as people were wondering how much he missed Coors Field, he did what the Red Sox signed him to do: Make his new ballpark look absolutely as home-run friendly as his old one.”

Story deserves plenty of credit for driving in runs at an unsustainably impressive rate, but the entire offensive approach appears to be much improved on top of the big three performing even greater than expected: Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez.

“But the way the Sox have exploded, just over the last week, seems to have been triggered by the new guy hitting behind all of them,” Lupica wrote. “Some Story.”