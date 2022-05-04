Jaylen Brown Explains ‘Energy’ Tweet That Predicted Celtics’ Turnaround

NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylen Brown tweeted on Jan. 31: “The energy is about to shift”

The message seemed cryptic, as the Boston Celtics sat just one game above .500 and faced questions as to whether they’d ever contend for a title with Brown and Jayson Tatum leading the charge.

But the sentiment proved prophetic. The Celtics won 26 of their final 32 regular-season games to secure the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. They swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the playoffs and now have their sights set on knocking off the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.

So, what exactly was going through Brown’s mind when he took to Twitter just before the calendar flipped to February and Boston went on its season-altering run?

“You ever been in a time when things don’t seem to be going right, in life, everything just seems to be going wrong? I just felt like, just for everybody, things were about to shift,” Brown explained Wednesday on ESPN. “Certain times of the year, actually it was a retrograde, which means the planets were spinning in the opposite direction, for people who believe in that type of stuff. And I knew at that moment, the energy was about to change. So, I tweeted it out and we went on a win streak.”

Maybe the Celtics found a successful on-court formula. Maybe a sense of desperation set in with the NBA trade deadline looming. Or maybe Boston’s turnaround can be linked to a cosmic event.

The most practical explanation, however, centers on health and familiarity.