Have Celtics Discovered ‘Kryptonite’ For Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo?

NESN Logo Sign In

Maybe the Celtics ultimately will regret tugging on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s cape, but through two games of Boston’s second-round playoff series with Milwaukee, the Bucks superstar’s powers have been weakened, to some extent, by the NBA’s top defense.

Sure, Antetokounmpo posted a triple-double while scoring 24 points in the Bucks’ Game 1 win Sunday afternoon at TD Garden. And he finished with a team-high 28 points Tuesday night as the Celtics evened the series with a bounce-back, lopsided victory.

But the Greek Freak has been less efficient than usual from the field, which bodes well for Boston’s chances of overcoming the defending NBA champions en route to the Eastern Conference finals.

“This is going to be a long, tough series — as I predicted — because the Celtics have something that no other team in the league has,” Chris Broussard said on Wednesday’s episode of “First Things First” on FS1. “And they have something that none of us — including me, in predicting that the Celtics would win the series — thought existed. And that is a way to slow down the best player on the planet. They have proven — at least in these first two games — to have the kryptonite for the world’s greatest player.”

Giannis' Worst FG% (single playoff series, NBA career):

2015 1st Rd vs CHI: 36.6 – Loss

2022 2nd Rd vs BOS: 38.5 – ???

2019 ECF vs TOR: 44.8 – Loss



"The Celtics have proven, at least in these 2 games, to have the kryptonite for the world's greatest player." ? @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/IXHbNaITJx — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) May 4, 2022

Let’s face it: The Celtics aren’t going to completely stop Antetokounmpo. No team is capable of such at this stage of his career. He’s a dominant two-way force who’s in his prime. One must simply minimize the damage he inflicts, and that’s where Boston’s possible “kryptonite” comes into play.

It exists in the form of a versatile defense that’s able to tailor its game plan to the opponent and the situation, leaning on what’s working while going away from what’s not working.