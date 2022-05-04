Jaylen Brown’s ‘Nasty’ Move Vs. Bucks Caught LeBron James’ Attention

NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylen Brown dominated in the first half of the Boston Celtics’ Game 2 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, scoring 25 points and providing a sick highlight that even caught the attention of NBA superstar LeBron James.

Brown, who ultimately totaled 30 points in Boston’s 109-86 victory at TD Garden, sent Grayson Allen crashing to the floor with an ankle-breaking crossover in the first quarter. The move drew a strong reaction from the crowd, which then erupted as Brown sank a jumper to extend the Celtics’ lead.

JAYLEN BROWN DROPS GRAYSON ALLEN ? pic.twitter.com/BxSvY4xlCl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 3, 2022

James evidently was watching the Celtics-Bucks showdown, as the Los Angeles Lakers star reacted on Twitter by praising Brown and the filthy cross-up.

“JB cooking!! And that was nasty (three puke emojis),” James tweeted.

JB cooking!! And that was nasty ??? — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 3, 2022

The Bucks surged a bit in the third quarter, but the result never really was in doubt. The Celtics more or less coasted from wire to wire, with Brown setting the tone as Boston evened the series 1-1.