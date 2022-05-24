Jayson Tatum, Robert Williams Spark Celtics With First-Quarter Alley-Oop Slams

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics had not one, but two highlight-reel alley-oops as part of their torrid start to Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat on Monday night at TD Garden.

Robert Williams, who was back in the starting lineup after missing Game 3, made his presence felt early on when he got behind the Miami Heat defense and he threw down one his patented slams off a feed from Al Horford.

Watch Williams call for the pass before slamming it home here:

Welcome back Time Lord ? pic.twitter.com/sZlRxE9k4J — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 24, 2022

Jayson Tatum then got into the alley-oop act as his was a byproduct of the Celtics quickly turning strong defense into transition offense.

Derrick White lobbed it up to Tatum on a two-on-one, check out how the Celtics star finished off the play in stellar fashion:

The lob… THE JAM pic.twitter.com/iUf4BU2inU — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 24, 2022

The two dunks were all part of an excellent start for the Celtics, who began the game on an 18-1 tear. Tatum led all scorers with 12 points in the first quarter.