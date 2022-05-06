Kyle Busch On Baby Watch, Has This Backup Driver On ‘Standby’

NESN Logo Sign In

Samantha and Kyle Busch could welcome their second child at any moment, and like the smart expecting parents they are, they’re preparing for the arrival to come at an inconvenient time.

Kyle Busch has arranged for Trevor Bayne to serve as a backup in case the surrogate for the Busches goes into labor this weekend or next, FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass reported Friday. Bayne is on “standby,” Pockrass tweeted, for Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway and next weekend’s race at Kansas Speedway.

Trevor Bayne is on standby for Kyle Busch this week and for Kansas in case the surrogate carrying the baby goes into labor. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 6, 2022

Bayne, the 2011 Daytona 500 champion, has had a promising part-time return to the track this year. He’s posted a few solid starts in the Xfinity Series for Joe Gibbs Racing, after losing his full-time NASCAR Cup Series ride in 2018.

If the Busches’ baby does arrive in the next few days, they’ll need to share their birthday week with their father, who recently celebrated his 37th birthday.