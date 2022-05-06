Kyle Busch On Baby Watch, Has This Backup Driver On ‘Standby’

Trevor Bayne will be ready to go in case the surrogate goes into labor

by

Samantha and Kyle Busch could welcome their second child at any moment, and like the smart expecting parents they are, they’re preparing for the arrival to come at an inconvenient time.

Kyle Busch has arranged for Trevor Bayne to serve as a backup in case the surrogate for the Busches goes into labor this weekend or next, FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass reported Friday. Bayne is on “standby,” Pockrass tweeted, for Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway and next weekend’s race at Kansas Speedway.

Bayne, the 2011 Daytona 500 champion, has had a promising part-time return to the track this year. He’s posted a few solid starts in the Xfinity Series for Joe Gibbs Racing, after losing his full-time NASCAR Cup Series ride in 2018.

If the Busches’ baby does arrive in the next few days, they’ll need to share their birthday week with their father, who recently celebrated his 37th birthday.

More NASCAR:

Kyle Busch On Baby Watch, Has This Backup Driver On ‘Standby’
New England Patriots offensive lineman Cole Strange
Previous Article

Patriots Draft Perspective: These Five Things All Can Be True
NBA: Playoffs-Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns
Next Article

2022 NBA Champion-Odds Power Rankings: Suns Reclaim The Throne

Picked For You

Related