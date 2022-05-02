Samantha Busch Sends Happy Birthday Wishes To Husband Kyle Busch

NESN Logo Sign In

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch is celebrating a new milestone.

Busch turned 37 years old on Monday, and his wife took the time to show some appreciation for the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion with a short but sweet message and a video.

“Happy birthday my love,” Samantha Busch tweeted on Monday. “Thank you for living life to the fullest with me and bringing me lots of smiles along the way. I love you!”

Busch is currently in fourth place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series standings with 17 races remaining in the regular season.