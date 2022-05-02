Samantha Busch Sends Happy Birthday Wishes To Husband Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch turned 37 on Monday

by

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch is celebrating a new milestone.

Busch turned 37 years old on Monday, and his wife took the time to show some appreciation for the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion with a short but sweet message and a video.

“Happy birthday my love,” Samantha Busch tweeted on Monday. “Thank you for living life to the fullest with me and bringing me lots of smiles along the way. I love you!”

Busch is currently in fourth place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series standings with 17 races remaining in the regular season.

More NASCAR:

Samantha Busch Sends Happy Birthday Wishes To Husband Kyle Busch
Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand, Jake DeBrusk, Patrice Bergeron
Previous Article

Red Sox, Patriots Wish Bruins Luck Before Kicking Off NHL Playoffs
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
Next Article

DeAndre Hopkins Will Miss Opening 6 Games of NFL Season With PED Suspension

Picked For You

Related