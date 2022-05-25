Latest Report Hints ‘Optimism’ On Robert Williams’ Game 5 Availability

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics might not have to go through Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals with Robert Williams relegated to the sideline.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi, there is optimism from the Celtics that Williams will be able to play Wednesday night against the Miami Heat. Wojnarowski noted that Williams, who has dealt with lingering left knee soreness throughout the playoffs and comes into the matchup listed as questionable, is still a game-time decision, as the Celtics center will test his knee during warmups.

Williams being in the lineup could make a game-changing difference for the Celtics in the critical Game 5 matchup. Williams has been an X-factor in the series, especially with his defense on Heat star Bam Adebayo.

Adebayo scored 31 points in Game 3 — Williams sat out that contest — but in the other three games, all of which Williams has played, Adebayo has been a non-factor by registering a combined 25 points.

If Williams does suit up, it’s likely that Celtics coach Ime Udoka will be careful with how many minutes he logs. Williams has played over 20 minutes just once in the Eastern Conference finals.

While it’s trending in the right direction for Williams to play, it’s unclear whether Marcus Smart will suit up with the Celtics guard listed as questionable due to a right ankle sprain he suffered in Game 3.

The Celtics and Heat will try to gain the upper-hand in the series in Game 5 with tipoff on Wednesday coming at 8:30 p.m. ET at FTX Arena.