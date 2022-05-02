Marcus Smart Injury: Ime Udoka Offers Latest On Celtics Guard Before Game 2

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was impacted by a pair of injuries Sunday during Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks, but one of the two seems more serious than the other.

Smart suffered both shoulder and quad injuries during the first half of Boston’s 101-89 loss to Milwaukee, returning to play after both circumstances. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka shared immediately after the loss that the guard’s quad injury was bothering him more.

Udoka offered some additional information Monday while speaking to reporters, even indicating that Smart will be listed as questionable on Boston’s injury report for Game 2 against the Bucks.

“(He’s) sore. He got a pretty bad quad contusion,” Udoka said, per NBC Sports Boston. “Got hit twice I think during the game. He’s a tough guy that’s going to try to play through things and we’ll get him some treatment today and see how he’s feeling tomorrow. But he’ll be listed as questionable.”

Udoka added that Smart’s shoulder injury was “fine.”

Smart, as Udoka acknowledged, packs the fire that makes it difficult to believe he would miss a playoff game. And if Smart, the NBA Defensive Player of the Year, weren’t able to play, it certainly would have an impact on the group.

The Celtics, facing a one-game deficit in the best-of-seven series, will host the Bucks back at TD Garden on Tuesday night.