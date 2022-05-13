NFL Schedule Release: Bucs, AFC West Highlight 12 Best Games On Slate

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL continues to show its power over football fans proven as so many eagerly await the league’s schedule to find out when their favorite teams will play four months from now.

But perhaps for good reason.

After all, the 2022-23 NFL schedule, which includes 17 games for each of the 32 franchises, has a plethora of must-watch contests. And it’s important to know now, with the birds beginning to chirp, the dates and times where the fall yard work will have to wait and what mornings winter snow blowing will have to be completed early.

We’ve selected the 12 best contests on the upcoming NFL schedule, with games listed in order of when they will be played.

Week 4, Sunday Oct. 2: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. ET

While it’s not exactly an official farewell season for Tom Brady, given his brief retirement this offseason along with the fact he has his next job lined up, it feels like the upcoming season, with Brady playing at age 45, will be his last. Both of these teams will be involved in a few of the best games of the season.

Week 3, Sunday Sep. 25: Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Aaron Rodgers against Tom Brady will be must-watch TV as long as it’s offered.

Week 10 Sunday, Nov. 13: Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers

When the Cowboys and Packers meet there are both fireworks and tears. I mean, Aaron Rodgers’ career highlight film will need a chapter of games against the Cowboys. It also will mark Mike McCarthy’s return to Green Bay, should the Cowboys not fire him beforehand.