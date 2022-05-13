Tom Brady Reportedly Was Torn Between NFL Comeback Or FOX Job

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady has not quite nailed down the relaxation portion of retirement. Since his announcement, the 44-year-old has returned to the NFL, and accepted a 10-year contract to become a FOX broadcaster.

Brady was reportedly torn between the two careers this offseason, and almost ended his playing career for good in the process.

“During his brief retirement, Tom Brady was deciding between either returning to playing football or joining FOX immediately as a broadcaster,” NFL reporter Dov Kleiman tweeted Thursday. “The trigger for FOX pursuing him strongly was Troy Aikman making it known that he’s talking to Amazon and ESPN.”

Brady has committed to playing in his 22nd season in the NFL as a 45-year-old quarterback. His football future is up in the air following the 2022 season. That said, at some point, we now know he has another lengthy career in front of him.