Bills’ Hard-To-Imagine Loss To Chiefs Not Sean McDermott’s Finest Moment

The Josh Allen-led Bills and Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs exchanged haymaker after haymaker during the final two minutes of regulation, but it was Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott who was responsible for Kansas City’s knockout punch in a 42-36 overtime defeat.

The Bills twice took a late lead — the first time with 1:54 left and the second with 13 ticks remaining — as both teams combined for 25 points in the final 1:54 of regulation.

Mahomes hit Tyreek Hill for a go-ahead touchdown right in the middle of those two Buffalo scores. That 64-yard touchdown reception was more of an outstanding individual effort from a talented wideout, but Buffalo’s inability to hold on after the Bills regained the lead with 13 seconds left lies at the feet of McDermott.

“(We) got to execute a little bit better the last couple of plays there,” McDermott said after the loss, per the team.

Allen, facing a 33-29 deficit with 1:02 remaining in the divisional-round clash, led a six-play drive while covering 75 yards in just 49 seconds. It was an unbelievably clutch showing as Allen went 4-for-6 through the air with three receptions by Gabriel Davis (including the 19-yard touchdown) while a chain-moving first down by Emmanuel Sanders set Buffalo up inside the red zone.

Allen’s fourth touchdown of the game — all four of which went to Davis — gave the Bills a 36-33 lead with merely 13 seconds left. It should have been over. Buffalo should have advanced to the AFC Championship Game where the Bills would have hosted the fourth-seeded Cincinnati Bengals for a trip to the Super Bowl.

Instead, McDermott made questionable decision after questionable decision.