Potential Patriots Cornerback Target Signs Free Agent Deal With Eagles

One potential cornerback target for the New England Patriots no longer is available on the open market.

James Bradberry, who was released by the Giants on May 9 after New York failed to find a trade partner, now has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to the team. Bradberry signed a modest one-year, $10 million deal with the Eagles, an agreement one might think would interest Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. The Patriots would have had to work to get Bradberry under the cap, however.

Bradberry was thought to be a viable fit for the Patriots given that he was one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks as recently as two seasons ago, along with the fact New England’s depth chart at the position presents some questions.

The Patriots were quickly dealt a void in the secondary after J.C. Jackson signed with the Los Angeles Chargers at the start of free agency. And though New England now has added veterans like Malcolm Butler and Terrance Mitchell, while also using a third-round pick on Marcus Jones and a fourth-rounder on Jack Jones in April, it’s not a definite the Patriots have a clear-cut No. 1 cornerback on the outside.

Bradberry could have filled that role, but no longer is an option.